It has been confirmed Tom Hiddleston will make his Soccer Aid debut as part of the 2023 England squad. Soccer Aid announced the Marvel star and Unicef ambassador would be joining the team in an Instagram post on May 25.

The post, which includes a picture of the actor in the England strip, reads: “What’s the God of Mischief up to next? He’s doing Soccer Aid, obviously. Welcome to the team, Tom Hiddleston.”

Following the announcement, the Loki actor said he was “delighted” to be a part of the charity event and “honoured” to be playing in the match.

He explained: “I’m so honoured to be playing. I’ve been an ambassador for Unicef UK for just over 10 years now. I’ve always been aware of Soccer Aid. It’s an extraordinary event which has so much joy in it, and it’s all for children. I’m so delighted that I can be part of it this year.”

Hiddleston added: “I’ve been privileged to see the work that Unicef does in Guinea and South Sudan. They are providing for children in ways that are essential and life-saving. It is the most extraordinary work.”

The Loki actor will join the likes of Liam Payne, Paddy McGuinness, Danny Dyer, Scarlette Douglas and Asa Butterfield as part of the England squad. The group will be managed by rapper Stormzy, with assistance from Vicky McClure, Harry Redknapp and Emma Hayes.

The opposition are known as the World XI squad and will be managed by former Southampton and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Robbie Keane and Martin Compston. The World XI squad includes Usain Bolt, Mo Gilligan, Lee Mack and Tommy Fury.

Soccer Aid was created by Robbie Williams to raise money for the UNICEF charity and more famous names are yet to be announced to complete the line-up.

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

