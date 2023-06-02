Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of an elderly man and woman were discovered inside a shed. Officers from West Mercia Police were called to the property on Newbrook Drive, Bayston Hill near Shrewsbury after concerns for the welfare of two people were raised on Thursday evening (June 1).

Upon attending the property at around 11pm, officers found an 84-year-old man and a 80-year-old woman unresponsive inside a shed. Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were also sent to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “When crews arrived, they found two patients: a man and a woman. Sadly, it quickly became clear that it was not possible to save them they were both confirmed dead at the scene.”

Police were called to a property on Newbrook Drive near Shrewsbury where they found a man and a woman dead in a shed.

Most Popular

Police said the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and they do not think anyone else is involved. A force spokesperson said: “Police have attended and sadly, two people, a man and a woman, have been found dead inside a shed.