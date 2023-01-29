The NHS has released a health quiz that will let you know exactly how healthy you are and what you can do to improve. As part of the NHS Better Health programme, the How Are You? Health Quiz lets you answer questions about your current health, sleep, fitness, alcohol intake and more.

The 10 minute quiz gives you an honest score on a scale of ten on just how healthy you are, and gives you tips on how to improve your health accordingly. The quiz is free and available for anyone over 18.

Found on the NHS website, the quiz starts off by asking for your name, age and gender. It then moves on to ask you how you feel right now, letting you adjust sliders from things like ‘really knackered’ to ‘full of beans’ and ‘down in the dumps’ to ‘over the moon’.

The next step is to ask you the hard questions; what is stopping you from taking care of yourself, such as not knowing what to do, being sick or not having enough money. It also asks you if anyone, like a child or a partner or pets, depends on you being in good health.

It then goes on to ask what your top three health priorities are, apart from not getting ill. The options include having a more active social life, fitting into my jeans, staying and looking young and having more energy.

After this step, you get your first analysis, with some advice on your health depending on how you have answered so far. It’s now time to have a look at your food and drink habits.

The quiz asks what drink you would usually choose out of sugary drinks, diet drinks, water, or unsugared tea or coffee. The next step is where myself and many others will fall, as it asks you what kind of potato you’d choose out of chips, boiled, roast or jacket potatoes.

The round goes on to ask you about meat, cheese, cereal preferences and more. It also asks about your fruit and vegetable intake to assess your health.

The How Are You? Health Quiz gives you advice on how to improve your health.

After the food round you get another page or personalised advice. Mine made clear to me that while my diet isn’t terrible, it’s far from great.

Round three looks at alcohol habits, asking how often you drink, on what days and how much. Depending on your responses, you may be asked how much you drink on weekdays and on the weekends in order to analyse how you spread your alcohol consumption. Again, the round ends with personalised advice.

You then arrive at the exercise round. The quiz will ask how many minutes, between 0 and 150, you exercise every day, do strengthening activities . There is one slide for every day of the week.

The final round is also the shortest. The quiz asks you if you smoke, and gives you options like yes, yes but not daily, no I have quit and no and I never did.

After this round, it’s time for the results. You will get a score from 1 to 10, followed by personalised advice on all four categories in order to improve your health.

