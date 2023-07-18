The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a kitten was discovered wrapped in a carpet and thrown out with household rubbish with his legs ‘deliberately broken’. The animal charity said the black and white kitten, named Forest, had ‘literally been thrown out with the rubbish’.

The four-month-old feline was found by a member of the public amongst bags of household waste outside flats in Sheffield and was then taken to nearby vets where both of his front legs were found to be broken.

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw said: "There’s no evidence to suggest Forest had been involved in a road traffic accident, no scuff marks, scabs or damaged claws which you would normally expect to see.

"So it leads us to believe the injuries to his legs have been deliberately inflicted. He’s then been wrapped in a piece of carpet and literally thrown out with the rubbish."

Forest has since been transferred to the RSPCA’s Great Manchester Animal Hospital in Salford where he’s undergone successful surgery.

Inspector Cottle-Shaw added: "It’s going to be a long, slow recovery for him but his prognosis is good and he’s receiving excellent care from the fantastic team at Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

"It was extremely fortunate that he was found and our thanks go to the very kind member of the public who came to his aid, and to Peak Vets for their ongoing support. It’s an absolutely shocking story and we’re appealing to anyone who recognises Forest or has information about what has happened to him to come forward."

The shocking incident comes after the RSPCA released figures which show an alarming rise in intentional cruelty against animals. This includes 1,520 reports in Yorkshire last year - which is an increase of 23% compared to 2021.