Road Safety Week: over 40% of people with cataracts struggle to drive

Leading eye surgeon urges sufferers in Yorkshire to seek help

More than 40% of people with cataracts struggle to drive according to new data released ahead of Road Safety Week.

The UK’s leading independent provider of NHS cataract surgery, SpaMedica, has published new figures from a survey of more than 12,000 cataract patients, which show 42% struggled with driving before they had surgery.

It's estimated that, in the UK, up to 1 in 3 people over the age of 65 have a cataract that affects their vision in one or both eyes. Many patients reported that they did not feel confident driving while they had cataracts, especially at night when the glare of vehicle lights affected their vision.

Dr Alex Silvester, SpaMedica’s Chief Medical Officer, is now urging people in Yorkshire with cataracts to seek treatment: “We want everyone to feel safe on the roads, and a huge part of that is ensuring their vision is the best it can be, which is why I would encourage anyone who is concerned about their vision or eye health to book an appointment with an optician as soon as possible – for their safety and peace of mind.”

Cataract surgery is the most common operation performed in the UK today, with around half a million successful surgeries carried out every year. Over 98% of patients treated at SpaMedica regain driving-standard vision after surgery.

The DVLA visual standards for driving are:

· the driver can read a number plate from 20 metres away

· the driver has no double vision

· the driver has a normal field of vision in at least one eye