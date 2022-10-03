Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel gigs in the US after suddenly falling ill with a mystery illness.

The former Beatle had been scheduled to play a gig with his All Starr Band at the Four Winds Casino in Michigan on Saturday (October 1) night.

But the venue later announced that the show was cancelled with just hours to go, as the 82-year-old’s voice was being affected by an unknown ailment.

A statement on the Four Winds Casino Facebook page confirmed that Ringo did not have Covid .

It went on: “ Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight’s show, scheduled to begin in a few hours, is cancelled.

“ Ringo and the band send Peace and Love to all the fans who came out tonight and hope to see you all soon.”

Ringo Starr attends Ringo’s Peace & Love Birthday Celebration at Beverly Hills Garden Park on July 7, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Fans due to attend the gig were offered refunds.

Ringo and the All Starr Band also cancelled their Sunday night gig at the Mystic Lake Hotel in Minnesota.

Shows had already had to be cancelled in June 2022 when All Starr band members Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather tested positive for Covid.

Ringo and the band are currently travelling North America playing rescheduled gigs, which were due to wrap up on October 20 at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City.

Who is Ringo Starr?

Sir Richard Starkey, known professionally as Ringo Starr , is a musician and actor from Liverpool who achieved international stardom as drummer for the Beatles .

Ringo occasionally sang lead vocals with the group, notably for ‘Yellow Submarine’ and ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’.

After the Beatles broke up in 1970, he released several successful singles and acted in numerous films.

He also narrated the first two series of children’s television show ‘ Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends ’.

Who are the All Starr band?

Ringo Starr and his All Starr band is a live rock supergroup led by Ringo since it was formed in 1989.