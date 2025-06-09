Revealed: Crash hotspots where high number of road accidents occurred in Mirfield, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Batley and Liversedge

By Catherine Gannon
Published 9th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Government data has revealed the crash hotspots in Mirfield, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Batley and Liversedge.

Using data from the Department for Transport, Crashmap.co.uk has revealed the roads and junctions in North Kirklees where a high number of crashes have occurred between 2019 and 2023.

The crashes have been categorised into ‘slight’, ‘serious’, and ‘fatal’.

We’ve included the junctions and sections of road in Mirfield, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Batley and Liversedge where a high number of crashes took place between 2019 and 2023.

Click through the list to see some of the roads and junctions which have seen a high number of accidents take place over a five-year period.

Roads and junctions in Mirfield, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Batley and Liversedge with a high number of accidents.

1. Crash hotspots in North Kirklees

Roads and junctions in Mirfield, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Batley and Liversedge with a high number of accidents. Photo: Google

Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, between The Maltings and Hurst Lane. Seven slight accidents and four serious accidents. Picture: Google

2. Huddersfield Road, Mirfield

Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, between The Maltings and Hurst Lane. Seven slight accidents and four serious accidents. Picture: Google Photo: Google

Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe, between Low Mill Lane and Church Street. Nine slight accidents and four serious accidents.

3. Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe

Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe, between Low Mill Lane and Church Street. Nine slight accidents and four serious accidents. Photo: Google

Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe, from Spen Valley Road to Bridge Street. 15 slight accidents and two serious accidents.

4. Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe

Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe, from Spen Valley Road to Bridge Street. 15 slight accidents and two serious accidents. Photo: Google

