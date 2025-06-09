Using data from the Department for Transport, Crashmap.co.uk has revealed the roads and junctions in North Kirklees where a high number of crashes have occurred between 2019 and 2023.

The crashes have been categorised into ‘slight’, ‘serious’, and ‘fatal’.

We’ve included the junctions and sections of road in Mirfield, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Batley and Liversedge where a high number of crashes took place between 2019 and 2023.

Click through the list to see some of the roads and junctions which have seen a high number of accidents take place over a five-year period.

1 . Crash hotspots in North Kirklees Roads and junctions in Mirfield, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Batley and Liversedge with a high number of accidents. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Huddersfield Road, Mirfield Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, between The Maltings and Hurst Lane. Seven slight accidents and four serious accidents. Picture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe, between Low Mill Lane and Church Street. Nine slight accidents and four serious accidents. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe, from Spen Valley Road to Bridge Street. 15 slight accidents and two serious accidents. Photo: Google Photo Sales