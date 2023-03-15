Comic Relief is known across the country as a night of fun and entertainment all in aid of raising money for great causes. With this year’s event coming up fast, plans are in place for what is sure to be a bumper year.

This year, Comic Relief takes place on Friday March 17. The charity will take over BBC One from 7pm onwards with a whole range of entertainment including charity specials of The Traitors and Love Island.

Hit BBC sitcom Ghosts is back with a spook-tacular special for Red Nose Day, and they have a surprise guest… none other than global superstar Kylie Minogue. When Kylie and her manager (played by Tanya Moodie) arrive at Button House to see if it’s a suitable concert venue, the ghosts get the shock of their (after) lives.

Also making an appearance on Comic Relief this year is one of history’s favourite characters. Baldrick - portrayed by Tony Robinson in the iconic sitcom Blackadder- will read a special Blackadder bedtime story.

There are many ways in which you can get involved with the fundraising for Comic Relief. One of these is by entering a raffle to win tickets to the now sold out Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

This fantastic prize also includes travel to Liverpool, one night in a top hotel, and a meet and greet with Rylan and Scott Mills, who will be providing their insightful and colourful commentary for UK viewers during the BBC One broadcast of the semi-finals.

BBC’s Gethin Jones will be taking part in a gruelling 24 hour challenge to raise money this year. According to Comic Relief Gethin will “super-size BBC Morning Live’s daily dose of dance-inspired exercise; Strictly Fitness, by taking the regular one-minute routines to a whole new level.”

This will involve him dancing round the clock, live from the Morning Live Studio, starting on the show on Thursday March 16 and finishing 24 hours later on Red Nose Day, Friday March 17.

Red Nose Day is nearly here and Comic Relief has unveiled a new Red Nose for 2023

To enter this once in a lifetime draw either text SONG to 81155 or you can enter by post. For full terms and conditions, visit the Comic Relief website.

