The BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2023 location has finally been announced. The music festival is set to take place in Leicester this September.

Rounding up the summer season, Leicester’s Victoria Park will host the 2023 edition of Radio 2 in the Park. The two-day festival will take place on September 16 and September 17.

The music festival previously called London home for many years as the radio station took over the capital’s Hyde Park. Radio 2 in the Park had been held at the royal park for almost a decade, with its last event there back in 2019.

In recent years, the festival has been scheduled to take place outside the city. In 2022, the music event was set to be hosted in Leeds. However, the festival did not end up happening due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

