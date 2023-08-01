Queen Camilla’s grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, reportedly have an unusual nickname for the wife of King Charles.

Nicknames are common among the royal family with one of the most notable being ‘Lilibet’, referring to the late Queen Elizabeth. The nickname was eventually adopted as the name for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child.

According to reports, Queen Camilla goes by a different name to the traditional ‘grandma’ or ‘nanny.’ Camilla, who has five grandchildren of her own, is referred to as ‘Gaga’ by George, Charlotte and Louis. The report adds Camilla told Lady Gaga that her step-children called her ‘GaGa’ when they met during the 2016 Royal Variety Performance.

Queen Camilla officially became a member of the royal family when she married King Charles in 2005, who at the time was the Prince of Wales. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II she became Queen consort.

Royal family nicknames

Nicknames are common amongst members of the royal family, with many being reported over the years. Meghan Markle previously said that she calls her husband Prince Harry, Haz. Queen Elizabeth’s immediate family called her Lilibet and Prince William would refer to her as ‘Gary’ when he was younger as he couldn’t say ‘grandma’.

The youngest generation of royals also have nicknames for the elders in the family. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are said to know everything about ‘Granny Diana’ and refer to King Charles as ‘Grandpa Wales’. The nickname Grandpa Wales follows the same format as the late Queen used for her grandad George V, who she referred to as Grandad England.