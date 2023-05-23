News you can trust since 1858
Queen Camilla: Newly crowned queen confirms her favourite ‘fuss free meal’ - and it’s not very royal

Queen Camilla has confirmed her favourite ‘fuss free meal’ - and it’s a very relatable one for Brits

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 23rd May 2023, 20:34 BST- 1 min read

Queen Camilla shared an insight into her food habits during an interview with her son, Tom Parker Bowles. During the chat, the newly crowned queen opened up about her love for some British culinary classics and admitted she doesn’t like anything too “mucked about” or “fiddly”.

Talking all things food to her son for You magazine, Camilla said: "One of my favourite foods is baked beans on toast. Always Heinz." When it comes to fast food or takeaways it’s another British classic for Camilla, who shared her love for a good fish and chip shop.

She added: “Freshly cooked fish and chips, wrapped in paper. That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips.”

While saying she does like cooking in the kitchen herself, the queen admitted she’s no pro when it comes to making meals. She said: “I could fill a book with all my cooking disasters.

    “I’m not a natural baker, to say the least. As for baked potatoes, many a poor, incinerated specimen has been found in the bottom of the Aga, put in, then forgotten about."

