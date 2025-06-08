Project SEARCH internship: Applications open for Kirklees residents with learning disabilities and/or autism to gain work experience at Dewsbury and District Hospital

By Catherine Gannon
Published 8th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A nationally recognised programme which helps young adults with learning disabilities get into work has opened its applications for Kirklees residents.

The Project SEARCH internship – a programme led by Kirklees Council – supports people aged 18 to 25 with learning disabilities and/or autism and is now open for applications.

Over a year, interns will gain experience at Dewsbury District Hospital in healthcare, facilities, administration and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The interns also complete an external placement in a role matched to their interests and abilities, and are supported by mentors in building a CV, navigating the world of work, communication skills and more.

Dewsbury and District Hospital. Applications are now open for Project SEARCH. Photo: Bruce FitzgeraldDewsbury and District Hospital. Applications are now open for Project SEARCH. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Dewsbury and District Hospital. Applications are now open for Project SEARCH. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Kirklees College, which facilitates the course along with Kirklees Council, Dewsbury and District Hospital, REAL Employment and C&K Careers, said more than 60 per cent of students graduate with employment of at least 16 hours.

More information about the programme and how to apply can be found at: https://www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk/employers/course/?cid=34218&ayr=25/26

Related topics:KirkleesDewsburyKirklees Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice