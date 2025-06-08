Project SEARCH internship: Applications open for Kirklees residents with learning disabilities and/or autism to gain work experience at Dewsbury and District Hospital
The Project SEARCH internship – a programme led by Kirklees Council – supports people aged 18 to 25 with learning disabilities and/or autism and is now open for applications.
Over a year, interns will gain experience at Dewsbury District Hospital in healthcare, facilities, administration and more.
The interns also complete an external placement in a role matched to their interests and abilities, and are supported by mentors in building a CV, navigating the world of work, communication skills and more.
Kirklees College, which facilitates the course along with Kirklees Council, Dewsbury and District Hospital, REAL Employment and C&K Careers, said more than 60 per cent of students graduate with employment of at least 16 hours.
More information about the programme and how to apply can be found at: https://www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk/employers/course/?cid=34218&ayr=25/26
