A nationally recognised programme which helps young adults with learning disabilities get into work has opened its applications for Kirklees residents.

The Project SEARCH internship – a programme led by Kirklees Council – supports people aged 18 to 25 with learning disabilities and/or autism and is now open for applications.

Over a year, interns will gain experience at Dewsbury District Hospital in healthcare, facilities, administration and more.

The interns also complete an external placement in a role matched to their interests and abilities, and are supported by mentors in building a CV, navigating the world of work, communication skills and more.

Dewsbury and District Hospital. Applications are now open for Project SEARCH. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Kirklees College, which facilitates the course along with Kirklees Council, Dewsbury and District Hospital, REAL Employment and C&K Careers, said more than 60 per cent of students graduate with employment of at least 16 hours.

More information about the programme and how to apply can be found at: https://www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk/employers/course/?cid=34218&ayr=25/26