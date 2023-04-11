Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still yet to inform Buckingham Palace officials whether they are to attend King Charles III’s coronation, according to reports. This is despite the RSVP deadline passing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been mulling over an official invitation to the Westminster Abbey ceremony in recent months. There is hesitation due to their recent conflict with members of the Royal Family, such as Prince William.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it was revealed that the two brothers have clashed on a number of occasions. The young prince accused William of physically assaulting him which resulted in him landing on and smashing a dog’s drinking bowl.

Both Harry and Meghan are also said to be upset that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not been invited to the coronation.

Most Popular

Despite this, according to reports, staff overseeing proceedings are still making plans as if both royals will be in attendance. Though neither the Duke or Duchess of Sussex are expected to be in attendance for the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony moment, which will see King Charles III surrounded by working members of the Royal Family only.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony on May 6 after all, as the RSPV deadline has passed - Credit: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad