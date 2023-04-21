Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has written to his former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, following his resignation over a bullying report. The report into the allegations was handed to prime minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday (April 20).

In his resignation letter to Rishi Sunak, the former deputy prime minister wrote: “While I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me.

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.” Raab has also confirmed that he will be stepping down from his post as Justice Secretary.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has now responded to Raab’s resignation, in a letter to his former deputy. The Prime Minister said he accepted Raab’s resignation with “great sadness”.

The PM’s letter said: “When I became Prime Minister in October last year, I pledged that the government I led would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. The Ministerial code requires Ministers to uphold the highest standards.

“When formal complaints about your conduct in different Ministerial posts were submitted last year, I appointed, at your request, an independent investigator to conduct a full investigation into specific facts surrounding those complaints. Adam Tolley KC has now submitted his report and I have carefully considered its findings as well as consulting the Independent Advisor on Ministerial Interests.”

The PM continued: “As you say, you had - rightly - undertaken to resign if the report made any findings of bullying whatsoever. You have kept your word. But it is clear there have been shortcomings in the historic process that have negatively affected everyone involved. We should learn from this how to better handle such matters in the future. But your resignation should not make us forget your record of delivery both in this government and previous administrations.”

The former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab was a close ally of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.