A woman who claims a Premier League footballer raped her nine years ago says she is too scared to go the police and suffers from panic attack due to the alleged incident and hasn’t told friends or family.

The woman, who was 19 at the time of the alleged incident, spoke anonymously to MailOnline and claims it took place in her own bathroom during a house party when she was at university.

The alleged ordeal gives her panic attacks and at the time, the player was playing for their academy but is now a full fledged Premier League footballer. She also added that they did not meet prior and has not met him since.

The woman told MailOnline: "The door was wide open. My housemate left the room and I said, ‘Don’t shut the door’ because nothing was going to happen. I clearly didn’t want anything sexual.

"From that point, things are quite difficult for me to match up - and I hold on to that comment about the door for reassurance."