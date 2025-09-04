Police appeal for information following crash which caused e-bike rider “life-threatening” injuries

By Catherine Gannon
Published 4th Sep 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 16:23 BST
Police have appealed for information following a crash in which an e-bike rider suffered “life-threatening” injuries.

The crash occurred at the junction of Walkley Lane, Station Lane and Church Street in Heckmondwike on Wednesday, August 27.

    Police would like to identify the occupants of a grey Seat Ibiza and what is thought to be a silver Skoda Citigo or Seat Mii, which were seen crossing over that junction at around 9.30pm.

    The vehicles were seen seconds before the crash, which involved a blue Ford Fiesta, an e-bike and a bicycle.

    Police investigating a serious injury collision in Heckmondwike have issued a further appeal for assistance.

    Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are urging for them to come forward, as they may be able to assist with this investigation.

    The e-bike rider, an 18-year-old male, suffered serious injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.

    His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

    No other injuries were reported.

    If you have any information or footage which may assist the investigation, then please contact the Unit on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting log 2001 of 27 August.

