Police appeal for information following crash which caused e-bike rider “life-threatening” injuries
The crash occurred at the junction of Walkley Lane, Station Lane and Church Street in Heckmondwike on Wednesday, August 27.
Police would like to identify the occupants of a grey Seat Ibiza and what is thought to be a silver Skoda Citigo or Seat Mii, which were seen crossing over that junction at around 9.30pm.
The vehicles were seen seconds before the crash, which involved a blue Ford Fiesta, an e-bike and a bicycle.
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are urging for them to come forward, as they may be able to assist with this investigation.
The e-bike rider, an 18-year-old male, suffered serious injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.
His injuries are said to be life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported.
If you have any information or footage which may assist the investigation, then please contact the Unit on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting log 2001 of 27 August.