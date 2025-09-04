Police have appealed for information following a crash in which an e-bike rider suffered “life-threatening” injuries.

The crash occurred at the junction of Walkley Lane, Station Lane and Church Street in Heckmondwike on Wednesday, August 27.

Police would like to identify the occupants of a grey Seat Ibiza and what is thought to be a silver Skoda Citigo or Seat Mii, which were seen crossing over that junction at around 9.30pm.

The vehicles were seen seconds before the crash, which involved a blue Ford Fiesta, an e-bike and a bicycle.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are urging for them to come forward, as they may be able to assist with this investigation.

The e-bike rider, an 18-year-old male, suffered serious injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital.

His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

If you have any information or footage which may assist the investigation, then please contact the Unit on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting log 2001 of 27 August.