Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) takes place today for the first time since Parliament returned from the Easter recess. The session is a chance for MPs to scrutinise the prime minister and the government.

Today’s PMQs will be held as the latest ONS figures in relation to inflation have been released. The figures show inflation has dropped slightly from 10.4% to 10.1% although food prices have rocketed.

If you want to follow proceedings in the House of Commons, here’s all you need to know about what time the questions will get underway and how you can watch them unfold live. PMQs begins in the House of Commons at 12pm each Wednesday afternoon.

The session lasts around 30 minutes, usually finishing at around 12.30pm.

How to watch PMQs

Today’s Prime Minister’s Questions can be viewed through our sister site NationalWorld by watching NationalWorld TV.

Rishi Sunak could be forced to apologise to the House of Commons is he is found to have breached the MP’s code of conduct (image: Getty Images)

Can I watch PMQs in person?

A small number of tickets are available to watch PMQs in person.Tickets are free of charge and are available only to UK residents, who should contact their Member of Parliament or a Member of the House of Lords.