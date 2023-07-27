What’s coming to PlayStation Plus in August 2023 - Three free new games including Death’s Door
Sony has announced the next line-up of games coming to the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog in August including Death’s Door
Three free games will be joining the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog in August 2023, including Death’s Door. Sony have confirmed that the three games will be joining the PlayStation subscription service for Extra and Premium tier subscribers on August 1.
The subscription service is split into three tiers with the Essential tier (£6.99 monthly) receiving a handful of free games each month. The other tiers include PlayStation Plus Extra (£10.99 monthly) and Premium (£13.49 monthly), which offer additional benefits to players, including access to even more free games.
It has also been announced that Sea of Stars will be available for free for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers on launch day which is August 29.
PlayStation Plus August games
- PGA Tour 2K23
- Dreams
- Death’s Door
Games leaving PlayStation Plus in August
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Borderlands 3
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- The Crew 2
- DCL - The Game
- GRIP
- Nidhogg
- 8-Bit Armies
It is not yet known whether more games will be added to PlayStation Plus in August, but fans can expect to enjoy something already on the list.