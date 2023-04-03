News you can trust since 1858
Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral ‘revealed’ as close friend Amanda Mealing confirms TV star’s dying wish

BBC’s Casualty star and close friend to Paul O’Grady, Amanda Mealing has shared some important details and plans for the funeral of the TV star.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:20 BST

Paul O’Grady’s close friend Amanda Mealing has revealed some of the potential plans for his funeral, as well as his dying wish for those that attend. Known to many as Lily Savage, the 69-year-old died “unexpectedly but peacefully” last week.

One of his closest allies was the BBC’s Casualty actress, who has confirmed in the wake of the TV star’s passing how he wanted friends and family to act when he is laid to rest. Amanda also revealed that there could be two funerals - one more intimate and another for the public.

Amanda told The Mirror: “Whatever happens, Paul’s funeral will be a celebration of his life and it will be full of laughter. He just told us to have a good time – he’d hate it if everyone was mawkish and morose- he would just say: ‘I don’t care, I won’t be here! Do whatever you want’.

“There may be two funerals. A small private one and a big one in a very grand place for those outside the family. I would think it’ll be in London.

    The BBC star continued: “Then everyone can come to that and it gives people a chance to fly in. There are ongoing conversations.

    “We’ve also been asking: ‘Can we do something in Liverpool?’ because obviously they very much feel he’s their baby, it’s so difficult.”

    Amanda also went on to reveal the emotional hurt she has gone through since finding out about her best friend’s death, confirming that it was his husband, Andre Portasio, who informed her via text in the early hours of the morning.

    BBC actress Amanda Mealing believes there could be two funerals for the late Paul O’Grady - Credit: Getty Images
    The nation has been in mourning ever since Paul O’Grady’s death was confirmed. Fans of the dog lover were in bits after the last picture he took with his husband Andre was shared online.

    BBCPaul O'Grady