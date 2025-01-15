Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following applications were received by the council the week ending January 12.

M and L Clark: Erection of single storey front and rear extensions and associated alterations. 17, Highmoor Lane, Hartshead Moor, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C Fewster: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 6 (Phase II Report), 10 (nest box), 11 (boundary treatments) and 12 (bin storage and collection) on previous permission 2023/93038 for demolition of existing building and erection of detached dwelling. Adj, Listing Mill Farm, Listing Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HS

A list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council the week ending January 12.

S Khan: Erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6 metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.85 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.85 metres. 26, Lees Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AN

W Ibraham: The proposal is for a single storey rear extension The extension projects 5 metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse The maximum height of the extension is 4 metres. The height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9 metres. 34, Moorside End, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4QN

M Saleem: Erection of two storey and single storey front extensions and first floor rear extension. 41, Ravens Crescent, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3QG

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Shamsher: Erection of two storey rear extension. 2, Nevins Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AJ

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 5 (Arboricultural Method Statement) and 15 (bat/swift box) on previous permission 2023/91345 for erection of single storey building with roof top plant area to provide outpatient theatres, treatment rooms and consultant rooms with link to Boothroyd building, including demolition and remodelling of existing ramp and associated landscaping and drainage. Dewsbury and District Hospital, Halifax Rd, Dewsbury, WF13 4HS

S Butt: Erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6 metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3 metres. 47, Clarkson Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DR

A Wazir: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2023/91293 for erection of two storey side and rear and single storey front extensions. 24, Manor Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2PX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

K Gledhill: Erection of single storey front extension. 26, Hare Park Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8DQ

G Cooper: Variation conditions 1 (plans), 4 (boundary treatment) on previous permission 2020/92413 for variation conditions 2 (plans), 4 (site levels), 5 (boundary treatments) on previous permission 2012/90750 for erection of replacement detached dwelling and associated hardstanding. 3, Pumphouse Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0AW

Z Akhtar: Erection of single storey front and rear extensions. 16, Howard Place, Batley, WF17 6AB

N Ramsden: Erection of first floor sun room. 283, Woodlands Road, Batley, WF17 0QJ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr and Mrs Lewis: Erection of single storey rear and side extension. 2, Sapphire Court, Batley, WF17 8EU

You'n'us Residence Ltd: Change of use from dwelling (C3) to children's residential home (C2). 14, Harefield Drive, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0PQ