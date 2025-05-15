A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council the week ending May 11.

Approved:

C M Beckett: Erection of two semi-detached dwellings. Adjacent 53, Garden Place, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4EP.

G Maiwand: Erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent 10, Douglas Street, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DX.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

A Moorhouse: Partial demolition of existing buildings and erection of single-storey rear/side extension, erection of external decking and associated internal and external alterations. Hopton Mills Cricket Club, 18, Woodbottom, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8HG.

S Bailey: Erection of two-storey side extension. 730, Arthur Grove, Birstall, Batley, WF17 8NJ.

Mr and Mrs O'Donnell: Erection of rear extension and first-floor side extension. 15, Hall Close, Liversedge, WF15 7DR.

Aldi Stores Ltd: Variation of plans and specifications schedule on previous permission for reserved matters application to discharge matters of layout, appearance, scale and landscaping pursuant to outline planning permission (demolition of existing buildings and erection of Class E retail unit, access, car parking, servicing, landscaping and associated works). Former Kenmore Caravans Ltd, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9DA.

G Hought: Certificate of lawfulness to confirm valid commencement of erection of one dwelling approved under 2020/90350 for demolition of existing buildings and erection of seven dwellings and associated garages (within a Conservation Area) within the three year time limit given in condition 1. Gomersal Hall, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AT.

M Kiani: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable roof conversion with rear dormer extension. 21, Moorside Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4QD.

T Auty: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of outbuilding. 6, Victoria Place, Mirfield, WF14 9BD.

C Williams: Certificate of lawfulness for existing rear conservatory extension. 28, Penn Drive, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8DB.

Inam-Hul Haq: Erection of single-storey rear extension and rear dormer and associated alterations. 21, Wakefield Crescent, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8AL.

A Hudson: Conversion of garage to living space and internal alterations. 34, Norristhorpe Lane, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7AA.

W Bhatti: Erection of single-storey front extension. 42, Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3EF.

R Khan: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 19, Myrtle Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AP.

Quickcater Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 7, 12, 13, and 19 of permission for variation condition 2, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 20 on previous permission for demolition of existing buildings and erection of coffee shop with drive thru facility; drive-thru restaurant (Class E and Sui Generis); flexible commercial unit (Class E (a) and/or Class E (b) and/or hot-foot takeaway Sui Generis use); formation of hard and soft landscaping works; modifications to access and associated works. Frankie And Bennys, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwood Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9TB.

Heckmondwike Grammar School Academy Trust: Erection of illuminated sign. Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AH.

Refused:

R Greenwood: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed conversion of garage to living space. 134, Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, WF13 4DG.

R Daji: Demolition of existing attached garage and erection of detached dwelling. 57, Thorncliffe Road, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AS.

Mr and Mrs Wood: Prior notification for change of use of agricultural building to one dwelling. Popeley Farm, Muffit Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QS.

A Juniper: Erection of rear dormer and associated alterations. 319A, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6NE.