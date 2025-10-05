Planning applications to be decided by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Heckmondwike and Liversedge.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Zaman: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 1B, Lee Green, Mirfield, WF14 0AB.

E Nasir: Erection of front extension and garage with storage space above, roof lift and erection of dormers to rear elevation and associated alterations. 46, Stockhill Street, Dewsbury, WF13 2JD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TransPennine Express: Listed building consent for installation of new CCTV system (within a conservation area). Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury, WF13 1HF.

A weekly list of planning applications to be decided by the council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

F Moosa: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2025/91863 for erection of front and rear extensions. 20, North Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AY.

Newett Homes: Discharge of details reserved by condition 8 (layby) of previous permission 2021/91914 for demolition of one dwelling and erection of 44 dwellings with access and associated infrastructure. Rear of 28, Northorpe Lane, Northorpe, Mirfield, WF14 0QN.

West Yorkshire Police: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 17 (Remediation Strategy) and 18 (Validation Report) of previous permission 2022/94041 for variation of conditions 22 (Landscaping), 28 (Carbon Reduction), 29 (Solar Array) on previous permission 2022/90293 for variation condition 2 (development in accordance with the approved plans) on previous permission 2021/91508 for demolition of part of former college buildings and erection of police station, including conversion of Oldroyd Building and erection of new buildings comprising police custody suite, associated support services buildings, decked and surface car parking (MSCP), vehicle access point, boundary treatments and landscaping to enclose the eastern section of the MSCP at the lower level by constructing a wall around the area to follow the line of the car park elevations above. Kirklees College, Halifax Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2AS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

N Wright: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 (materials) of previous permission 2024/90252 for erection of two-storey side extension and associated landscaping and environmental works including recladding of existing extension. 93, Hare Park Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8EN.

Hall Road Eccleshill Limited: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 17 (landscaping), 18 (solar array) and 21 (tree T10/bats) on previous permission 2024/91760 for erection of 19 dwellinghouses with associated car parking, landscaping and boundary treatment and other associated works. Land adjacent Healey Junior Infants and Nursery School, Healey Lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 8BN.

S Bassi: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 6 (ventilation scheme) and 7 (sound insulation) of previous permission 2022/91597 for change of use of retail unit to create residential dwellings (within a conservation area). 67, Daisy Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 1LT.

D A Gaskin: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 3 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report), 4 (Remediation Strategy), 5 (accordance with Remediation Strategy), 6 (Verification Report), 8 (Coal Mining Activity), 9 (Coal Mining Activity Statement) and 10 (BNG Assessment) of previous permission 2024/92723 for change of use and erection of extensions and alterations to convert stables to keeper/grooms quarter accommodation. Old Hall Stables, Timothy Lane, Upper Batley, WF17 0BA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M and R Shakil and Aslam: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 26, Trafalgar Street, Healey, Batley, WF17 7HA.

More information about the applications can be found on the council’s planning portal at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx