A weekly list of planning applications to be decided by Kirklees Council.

The following applications were received or updated by the council the week ending October 12, and relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike.

A Griffiths: Work to TPO(s) 41/76. The Beeches, 30, Francis Street, Mirfield, WF14 9AZ.

Lawson: Dead or dangerous tree(s) within a conservation area. St Peters Church, Kirkgate, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9PB.

A weekly list of planning applications to be decided by the council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Highstone Building Services: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 5 (bat roosting), 6 (building contract), 7 (WSI), 8 (CEMP: Biodiversity), 9 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report), 13 (materials), 14 (security measures), 15 (boundary treatments), 16 (lighting), 18 (bin collection) on previous permission 2025/90655 for demolition of existing pub and erection of two-storey building comprising eight self-contained supported living flats with ancillary staff facilities, single-storey summer house and other associated works. The Priory, Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HR.

S Alyas: Erection of extensions and alterations. Woodville, 12, Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0BJ.

Miller And Carter: Work to TPO(s) 36/92. Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Leeds Road, Mirfield, WF14 0BX.

M Rogers: Erection of two-storey side extension and porch. 53, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LF.

M Elston: Alterations and refurbishment of ground floor restaurant/bar, alterations to first and second floors to form five apartments, erection of second floor extension and construction of new roof (within a conservation area). The Time Piece, 11, Northgate, Dewsbury, WF13 1DS.

I Rawat: Alterations to detached outbuilding to create dwelling forming annex accommodation. 32, Purlwell Crescent, Batley, WF17 7PA.

Birstall Primary Academy: Erection of security mesh fencing atop existing sandstone wall, installation of one automated vehicular sliding gate to staff car park, formation of opening within existing masonry wall structure and installation of one pedestrian access gate (within a conservation area). Birstall Primary Academy, Chapel Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9EJ.

NCR: Installation of automated teller machine and associated signage (within a conservation area). Callaghan News, 59-61, Cross Bank Road, Carlinghow, Batley, WF17 8PN.

M Willis: Erection of detached garage. 136, High Street, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, WF12 0PR.

N Rajah: Erection of one dwelling. Land adjacent 38, Upper Road, Batley Carr, Dewsbury, WF17 7LT.

Mr and Mrs Laher: Erection of side and rear extensions and associated alterations. 25, Beaumont Street, Batley, WF17 7NW.

Whitshaw Builders Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 16 (lighting) on previous permission 2023/93097 for erection of five dwellings (class C3) and ancillary office accommodation, formation of associated access, car parking and landscaping. Adjacent 196, Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8AH.

A Longley: Erection of single-storey rear extension. Laneside, Scopsley Lane, Whitley, Dewsbury, WF12 0NG.

P Bland: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2025/90202 for partial demolition of existing buildings and erection of single-storey rear/side extension, erection of external decking and associated internal and external alterations. Hopton Mills Cricket Club, 18, Woodbottom, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8HG.

The full applications can be viewed on the council’s planning portal at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx

Check the Reporter website each week for the latest list of submitted applications for planning permission.