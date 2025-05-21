A weekly list of planning applications submitted to, or updated by, Kirklees Council the week ending May 18.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

K Ickeringill: Erection of elevated decking/seating area to the rear of the building. Upper Hopton Working Men’s Club, 36, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8HU.

Heckmondwike Grammar School: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2024/92769 for increasing the height of stone piers and railings/gates to 2m high. Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M Badat: Erection of two-storey rear extension (within a conservation area). 19A, Grosvenor Road, Batley, WF17 0LN.

A weekly list of planning applications submitted to Kirklees Council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

T Bellis: Erection of single-storey extension to dwelling, demolish existing garage/workshop and erection of new garage and alterations. 2, Selene Close, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4TX.

K Fatima: Erection of single- and two-storey rear extension, front dormer and canopy. 29, Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DF.

F Bakinson: Conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. 17, Granville Court, Eightlands, Dewsbury, WF13 2NL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H Carty: Erection of two-storey side and rear extension. 9, Shirley Square, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4NB.

S Hussain: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 31, Lemans Drive, Dewsbury, WF13 4AL.

M Noman: Erection of detached outbuilding. 24, Maythorne Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DL.

Quarters Construction Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 8 (Remediation Strategy) and 9 (Validation Report) on previous permission 2024/91443 for variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2022/91550 for change of use and alterations to convert redundant building from commercial to residential use to form three apartments with associated external works and parking. The Old Tannery, 224, Spen Lane, Gomersal, BD19 4PJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Islamic research institute of Great Britain: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2022/91089 for erection of two-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension and works/additions to side and rear entrances. Islamic Research Institute of Great Britain, Masjid E Hira, Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, WF12 9BX.

C Sweatman: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2025/90627 for erection of single- and two-storey side and rear extension, new pitched roof over existing rear extension. 37, Park Drive, Mirfield, WF14 9NJ.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Listed building consent for installation of four overhead electric line equipment portals on piers 3, 7, 11 and 15 with supporting wall brackets. Railway Viaduct MDL1/27, Mill Lane/Grange Road, Batley.