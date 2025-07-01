The following applications were received or updated by Kirklees Council the week ending June 29.

They relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Liversedge.

A Esat: Outline application for demolition of existing dwelling and erection of residential development (one dwelling) (within a conservation area). 9, Park Road, Westborough, Dewsbury, WF13 4LQ.

N Hussain: Erection of side extension to form additional accommodation to existing house in multiple occupation. 55, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3LB.

M Iqbal: Erection of two-storey and single-storey extensions and external alterations. 18, Manor Road, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HB.

A Sayed: Erection of front and rear dormers with loft conversion. 347, Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9HF.

A Asmal: Variation of conditions 2 (plans) on previous permission 2022/92230 for reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2021/91801 for erection of petrol filling station. 151, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3NS.

I Pandor: Erection of single-storey extension and balcony enlargement. 28, Cedar Grove, Batley, WF17 6BQ.

P Young: Erection of single-storey side extension. 30, Almond Way, Batley, WF17 0QG.

R Elsey: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. 32, Prospect View, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8BD.

K Otto: Application for the installation of a drop kerb. 69, Westfield Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6DR.

Y Hussain: Erection of single-storey front and two-storey rear extensions and associated alterations. 176, Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3EA.

TS Patel: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 3, Centenary Square, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9HJ.

A Mallick: Erection of single-storey front extension and associated alterations. 27, Shillbank View, Mirfield, WF14 0QG.

K Sullivan: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 9, 10, 11, 14, 15 on previous permission 2024/90696 for erection of four dwellings and associated access and retaining structures. Adjacent 212, Commonside, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6EB.

J Winter: Erection of two-storey side extension with front porch. 18, Haworth Close, Mirfield, WF14 9DW.

S Patel: Work to TPO(s) 20/17. 46, Crowlees Road, Mirfield, WF14 9JE.

M Walsh: Work to TPO(s) 03/87. 55, Deighton Lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 7EU.

More information about the applications can be found by searching the property address into the council’s online planning portal at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx