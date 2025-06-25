A list of planning applications received or updated by Kirklees Council the week ending June 22.

The following list includes planning applications for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Cleckheaton.

K Lodge: Erection of stable block and formation of riding manege. Springfield Farm, 11 Moorside, Cleckheaton, BD19 6JH.

N Firdaus: Erection of two-storey and single-storey extensions, first-floor extension and roof extension. Wildair, 73, Bunkers Lane, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7QT.

Mr Oldroyd: Demolition of single-storey rear extension with dormer, detached garage and workshop and erection of two-storey rear extension and dormers, velux windows to the front elevation and erection of detached garage and workshop. 33, Pennine Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7AP.

A Aslam: Erection of two-storey rear extension. Ravensthorpe Community Childcare, Ravensthorpe Community Centre, 24, Garden Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AR.

Construction Industry: Change of use of outbuilding and land to dog hotel. Reservoir House, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury, WF12 0NQ.

T Rawat: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. 6, Craig Close, Batley, WF17 0EX.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Variation of conditions 2 (plans and specifications), 7 (canopy extensions) and removal of condition 8 (wall-top barrier) on previous permission 2022/91212 for Listed building consent for works including platform extensions and re-surfacing, extended canopies to both platforms and screening to rear wall of Platform 2, new waiting shelter on Platform 2, strengthening of footbridge and full enclosure to Leeds-side elevation, alterations to disused subway, provision of overhead electric catenary throughout the station, new lighting and public address system (within a conservation area). Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury, WF13 1HF.

A Khaliq: Erection of single-storey front extension with loft conversion and associated alterations. Jamia Masjid Ghousia, 23, Warren Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9LU.

Hall Road Eccleshill Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 3 (coal investigation), 5 (site investigations: phase 2), 6 (site investigations: remediation), 7 (site investigations: remediation implementation and unexpected contamination) on previous permission 2024/91760 for erection of 19 dwelling houses with associated car parking, landscaping and boundary treatment and other associated associated works. Land adjacent Healey Junior Infants and Nursery School, Healey lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 8BN.

HUB26 Ltd: Change of use of former public house (sui generis) to HMO (C4) (within a conservation area). 143, Upper Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5DH.

S Ravat: Erection of single-storey front and rear extensions with front and rear dormers. 3, Alpine Close, Batley, WF17 7PN.

J Townend: Change of use and alterations to vacant/commercial/residential unit to form three apartments. Millside House, 887, Bradford Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 8NN.

A Sayed: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 347, Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9HF.

S A Massoud: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 24, Torridon Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7NX.

C/O Agent: Dead or Dangerous Tree to TPO 10/92/G1. 450, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 0EG.

C Broadbent: Work to TPO(s) SP2/70. 15, Pollard Avenue, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PP.

Further information about the applications can be found on the council’s planning portal by searching for the property address. The portal can be found at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx