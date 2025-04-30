Planning permission: Weekly list of applications received by Kirklees Council, including properties in Batley, Dewsbury and Mirfield
A list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council the week ending April 27.
W Smith: Erection of conservatory to rear. 23, Quarryside Road, Mirfield, WF14 9QQ.
J Lumb: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2022/90403 for demolition of existing garage and erection of single storey side extension and link. 5, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EP.
S Khan: Erection of single storey rear extension. 13, Gardens Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HQ.
S Yaqub: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 12, Carlton Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AQ.
