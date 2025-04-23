Planning permission: Weekly list of applications received by Kirklees Council, for properties in Liversedge, Heckmondwike, Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield

By Catherine Gannon
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
A list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council for the week ending April 20.

The following applications relate to properties in Liversedge, Heckmondwike, Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

T Lobley: Erection of stand alone solar system. Scite Meadows, 377B, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8DU.

S Alyas: Erection of extensions. Woodville, 12, Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0BJ.

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott MerryleesA weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees
RS Developments Ltd: Erection of three dwellings and associated external alterations. 64, Westfield Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6DR.

Moorlands Cricket Club: Erection of two-storey side extension, single-storey front/rear extension, first floor balcony and associated alterations. Moorlands Cricket Club, Mirfield Memorial Park, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AE.

A Lane: Variation of condition 3 (materials) on previous permission no. 2024/92053 for erection of front porch, increase roof height to form first floor and internal and external alterations. 101, Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EJ.

E Ashton: Listed Building consent for installation of electric vehicle charging point to front. The Stables, Calder Road, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8NP.

P Oldfield: Demolition of stables and erection of equestrian building, retention of existing retaining wall and alterations to access. Meadowlands, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury, WF12 0PA.

A Daji: Erection of single-storey side extension with single- and two-storey extensions to the side and rear and detached outbuilding. 27, Aysgarth Road, Healey, Batley, WF17 7HY.

Y Chopdat: Erection of single-storey front extension with single- and two-storey side extension. 12, Easby Avenue, Healey, Batley, WF17 7EW.

P Brook: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 5 (phase I desk study), 6 (phase II site investigation), and 13 (arboricultural method statement) of permission 2024/93237 for erection of detached dwelling. Adjacent to 14, Whinmore Gardens, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HG.

Savills: Discharge of details reserved by condition 12 (lighting scheme), 13 (parking and access), 14 (cycle shelters), 15 (EVC points) on previous permission 2023/93486 for reconfiguration of building, re-orientation of car-parking and service yard, erection of a noise barrier and external alterations. Shawcross 170, Churwell Vale, Shawcross Business Park, Dewsbury, WF12 7RD.

Barnes Homes: Discharge of details reserved by condition 10 (phase II intrusive site investigation report) of previous permission 2024/92529 for erection of three dwellings and associated works. Adjacent to 480, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8DX.

