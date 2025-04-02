Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekly list of applications for planning permission received by Kirklees Council.

The following applications relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike.

M Harrison: Erection of two storey rear extension. 101, Shillbank Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0QP

Highstone Building Services: Demolition of former pub and erection of eight apartments with associated management, parking and amenity space. The Priory, Whitechapel Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HR.

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

O Khan: Erection of two storey front and rear extensions, part single storey/part two storey side extension, detached outbuilding and associated external alterations. 47, Park Drive, Mirfield, WF14 9NJ.

H Patel: Removal/variation of conditions 2 (plans) and 5 (surface) on previous permission 2021/91159 for erection of single and two storey extensions and alterations to integral garage to extend living accommodation. 4, Ennerdale Avenue, Dewsbury, WF12 7NH.

M Fajandar: External alterations from brick to render finish. 61, Carr Side Crescent, Batley, WF17 7JW.

Z Nisar: Erection of dormer windows to front and rear to create rooms in roofspace. 25, Bronte Close, Dewsbury, WF13 4SA.

U Hussain: Formation of vehicular access at front of property. 109, Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DN.

N Hill: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed dormer window to rear. 11, Acer Way, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6JQ.

S Begum Rasul: Erection of part two storey and part single storey rear extension, porch to front elevation and raising of roof height to form second storey. 1, North View, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9LF.

Mr and Mrs Nasir: Erection of single storey side extension and associated external alterations. 46, Stockhill Street, Dewsbury, WF13 2JD.

Couzens: Erection of single storey rear and side extension. 24, Pollard Avenue, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PP.

Mr and Mrs Hobson: Erection of detached dwelling and associated external works. Land adjacent 2, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EP.

Spartan property investment Ltd: Installation of new windows and doors and internal alterations. 75, Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5EQ.

S Abbas: Erection of two storey side extension. 61, Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, WF16 0ED.

M Sabir: Erection of single storey rear extension. 92, Field Lane, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DU.

J Ashton: Confirmation of compliance of conditions on previous permission 2016/93681 for erection of two dwellings (within a Conservation Area). Church Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9NX.