Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A list of received planning applications for the week ending April 6.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

C Nicol: Listed building consent for conversion of existing listed church to two dwellings, forming new residents car park, external amenity spaces and associated works. Church of the Holy Innocents, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, WF12 9PD.

M Skinner: Listed building consent for restoration of fireplace in the kitchen and repair the chimney stack. 285, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6NE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D Lucas: Erection of two storey side extension and single story orangery to the rear. 6, Church Meadows, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9PS.

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Clifton Properties: Alterations to convert former public house to six flats. Sir Robert Peel Inn, 14, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AR.

M Ghause: Erection of detached garage and installation of first floor window. 89, Providence Court, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9HX.

K Freeland: Erection of first floor rear and ground floor side extensions. 21, Quarry Road, Millbridge, Liversedge, WF15 7HG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bennett: Prior notification for erection of agricultural building. Croft Farm, Clough Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8AD.

Mr and Mrs Ritter: Erection of single storey wrap around extension with associated works. 33, Slipper Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0HE.

A Juniper: Erection of rear dormer and associated alterations. 319A, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6NE.

Clifton Properties: Prior notification for change of use from commercial/business/service to form eight additional dwellings. 37, Bradford Road/2 and 4 King Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3JN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Laher: Erection of two storey and single storey rear extensions, front porch, alterations to existing balcony and widened driveway. 7, Lark Hill, Batley, WF17 0QR.

J A Oldroyd & Sons Ltd: Erection of single storey rear extension. 16, Cedar Way, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4TA.

I Ul-Haq: Erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent 26, Track Lane, Batley, WF17 7AA.

A Karim: Erection of single storey front extension and conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. 136, Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, WF13 4DG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chin Van Le: Demolition of existing garage and shed and erection of replacement garage. 17, Westcliffe Rise, Cleckheaton, BD19 5HX.

T Shaw: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions. Primrose Farm, Crossley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0NR.

H Reed: Prior notification for change of use from commercial/business/service to one dwelling (within a conservation area). 70, Daisy Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 1LS.