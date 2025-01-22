Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council including Batley, Dewsbury, Liversedge, Gomersal, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

The council received the following applications the week ending January 19.

N I Shariff: Erection of two storey rear extension with porch to front and side elevations. 6, Park Close, Batley, WF17 7JJ.

S Husetic: Erection of two storey side extension. 10, Welwyn Avenue, Carlinghow, Batley, WF17 8DU.

G Maiwand: Erection of detached dwelling. Land adjacent, 10, Douglas Street, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DX.

Afridi Property Ltd: Erection of two storey rear extension. 28, Lees Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AN.

I Raja: Discharge of details reserved by condition 7 (noise survey) on previous permission 2024/91748 for erection of detached dwelling. Adj, 18A, Brewery Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DZ

M Younis: Erection of single storey rear extension. 17, Brewery Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DZ.

Halford: Work to TPO(s) 06/92. 17, Oldroyd Way, Dewsbury, WF13 2JJ

M Shahzad: Erection of extensions and front dormer window. 62, Moorcroft Drive, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4DY

A Hussain: Erection of single storey rear extension. 47, Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ER.

S Mushtaq: Erection of single storey rear extension. 44, Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3EF.

C/O Agent: Dead or Dangerous Tree to TPO 26/94. Dewsbury Moor A R L F C, 229, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3NU.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 on previous permission 2021/91334 for Listed Building Consent for infill and embankment widening of bridge MDL1/10 Occupation (Thornhill Road). Occupation Bridge, adj, Thornhill Road, Westtown, Dewsbury.

I Liaqat: Erection of single storey front and first floor rear extension, installation of balcony to rear and external alterations following removal of existing dormer extension. 7, Hall Drive, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7AH.

C/O Agent: Dead or Dangerous Tree to a Conservation Order. Red House Museum, 281, Oxford Road, Gomersal, BD19 4JP.

S Alyas: Non material amendment to previous permission 2024/93092 for erection of single storey front and two storey side and rear extensions. 12, Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0BJ.

Bailey Earnshaw Investments Ltd: Alterations to convert one unit into two units and change of use of unit 128 to use class EC(i) Estate Agency and Unit 126 to use class EC(iii). 126-128, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AB.

Bailey Earnshaw Investments Ltd: Advertisement Consent for erection of 3 illuminated fascia signs. 126-128, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AB.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 on previous permission 2021/91333 for Listed Building Consent for erection of overhead line structures on MVN2/192 viaduct. Viaduct at Newgate, Mirfield.

Premier Inn Hotels Ltd: Demolition of dormers and miniature clock tower, erection of first floor extension and alterations to existing hotel restaurant to form additional hotel bedrooms and other associated works. Premier Inn, Bradford South, Whitehall Road, Hunsworth, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HG.

More information about the planning applications can be found on the Kirklees Council website by selecting the relevant date and area from the drop-down options.