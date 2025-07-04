A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council.

The following applications were decided by the council the week ending June 29 and relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Mirfield, Liversedge and Gomersal.

Approved:

Mr and Mrs J Bowden: Erection of rear dormer and single-storey extensions (within a conservation area). 364, Oxford Road, Gomersal, BD19 4JZ.

T Aktar: Erection of two-storey side and rear and single-storey rear extensions. 147, Old Bank Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 7AQ.

M Diskin: Erection of first-floor extension to detached garage to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with Albion Inn, Knowler Hill, Millbridge, Liversedge, WF15 6DP (Listed building).

S Iqbal: Erection of extensions and alterations and detached garage. The Dormer, Halifax Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 0DP.

Joe&Co Architects: Erection of two-storey side extension and temporary outbuilding, raised decking to rear, relocation of existing porch and associated alterations. 19, Nettleton Avenue, Mirfield, WF14 9AN.

H Carty: Erection of two-storey side and rear extension. 9, Shirley Square, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4NB.

M Noman: Erection of detached outbuilding. 24, Maythorne Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DL.

Kirklees Council: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2022/92308 for temporary siting of Dewsbury Market. Foundry Street/Market Place/Longcauseway/Town Hall Way, Dewsbury, WF12 8EN.

Refused:

J Chen: Erection of extension and alterations to existing garage create dwelling forming annex accommodation. 65, Groves Hall Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3SW.

More information about the decided applications can be found by searching for the property address on the council’s online planning portal, which can be found at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx