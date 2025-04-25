Planning permission: Weekly list of applications decided by Kirklees Council, including properties in Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike
The following applications were decided by the council the week ending April 20, and relate to properties in Batley, Dewsbury, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike.
Approved:
E Zaman: Outline application for erection of residential development. Land at Hyrst Gardens, Track Road, Batley, WF17 7EH.
Y Zaman: Listed Building consent for demolition of a Listed Building. Land at Hyrst Gardens, Track Road, Batley, WF17 7EH.
Quod: Application for certificate of appropriate alternative development. Land at Ravensthorpe Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9EG.
N Khan: Erection of single storey extension. Ings Road Fisheries, Ings Road, Batley, WF17 8LT.
K and A Graham: Erection of extension and alterations. 11, Burking Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2LJ.
Mr and Mrs Ratten: Raising of roof height and erection of dormer windows, erection of single storey extension to rear of garage and extension to front entrance. 2, Four Acres, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8LB.
M Wilson: Erection of first floor side extension and single storey rear extension. 226, Hunsworth Lane, Hunsworth, Cleckheaton, BD19 4DT.
M Hinchcliffe: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable roof enlargement. 23, Bywell Close, Dewsbury, WF12 7LW.
C Morgan: Erection of single storey rear extension and existing dormers and alterations to roof. 15, Coppin Hall Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0EL.
T Hussain: Erection of two storey side extension, single storey front and rear extensions and loft conversion with dormer to front elevation. 13, Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BG.
M Hawaldar: Erection of two storey rear extension and associated alterations. 32, Cliffe Street, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7QP.
S Bibi: Erection of two storey and single storey rear extension. 35, Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ER.
Z Saleem: Erection of single storey front extension. 1, West View, Batley, WF17 7LL.
Refused:
D Murgatroyd: Erection of single storey rear extension. 7, Shillbank Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0QA.
R Butt: Erection of side and rear extensions with front and rear dormers. 6, Crowther Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9LA.
The applications can be viewed in full on the Kirklees Council planning portal, by searching for the property name or application number.
