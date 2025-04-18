Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekly list of applications for planning permission decided by Kirklees Council.

The following applications were decided by the council the week ending April 13, and relate to properties in Batley, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Mirfield.

Approved:

B Ali: Erection of hand car wash with associated store (within a conservation area). 5, Wellington Street, Batley, WF17 5HR.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Robertson: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2020/91746 for erection of extra care development providing 80 apartments with associated communal facilities and landscaped gardens. Land off Kenmore Drive, Cleckheaton, BD19 3EJ.

Barnes Homes: Erection of three dwellings and associated works. Land adjacent to 480, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8DX.

S Fazal: Internal alterations to convert public house to one dwelling. Rose Of York, 466, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 5LW.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 on previous permission 2021/91333 for Listed Building consent for erection of overhead line structures on MVN2/192 viaduct. Viaduct at Newgate, Mirfield.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 on previous permission 2021/91344 for Listed Building consent for erection of overhead line structures and handrail on MVN2/196 Wheatley's Viaduct, Mirfield. Viaduct at Steneard Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8HZ.

A Hussain: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable conversion and rear dormer extension. 31, Hepworth Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0PS.

A Hussain: Erection of front extension, 2.no front dormers and hip to gable alteration including associated alterations. 31, Hepworth Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0PS.

P Smith: Erection of detached garage. 626a, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8HU.

H and H Loonat: Erection of single storey rear extension. 16, St Mary's Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AP.

British Bung Manufacturing Company: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of walls to north and south facing elevations and confirmation of general industrial (B2) use. Lowland Works, Hurst Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8LY.

C Evans: Alterations to rear roof structure to form gable end with balcony. 59, Towngate, Mirfield, WF14 9JG.

Y Patel: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2023/93265 for erection of front extension to form entrance with associated external alterations. Batley Carr Dental Surgery, 41, Town Street, Batley, WF13 2HQ.

Mr and Mrs Patel: Erection of single storey side and front extensions with extended dropped kerb and associated external alterations. 2, Sunny View, White Lee, Batley, WF17 8FP.

Mr Gorji: Erection of single storey rear extension with front porch. 2, Kensington Way, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4FB.

H Rashid: Erection of single storey rear extension.141, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0DY.

Refused:

S Harrison: Erection of rear extensions and raising of ridge to form first floor habitable accommodation with associated internal and external works. 112, Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8JP.

S Mann: Erection of front extension. Pigatu, 106, Hartshead Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8AJ.

More information about the planning applications can be found on the Kirklees Council planning portal.

