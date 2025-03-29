Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekly list of planning application outcomes decided by Kirklees Council.

The following applications relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, and Cleckheaton, and were decided by the council the week ending March 23.

SECTION 106 FULL PERMISSION: Hall Road Eccleshill Ltd. Erection of 19 dwellinghouses with associated car parking, landscaping and boundary treatment and other associated works. Land adjacent Healey Junior Infants and Nursery School, Healey Lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 8BN.

REFUSED: Mr and Mrs Lizzio. Erection of single storey front extension. 29, Pavillion View, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6NL.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

CONDITIONAL FULL PERMISSION: Bailey Earnshaw Investments Ltd. Change of use from residential unit to Class Ec(iii). 1, Princess Street, Mirfield, WF14 8AQ.

CONDITIONAL FULL PERMISSION: R Wilby. Erection of two storey rear extension. 7, Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, WF12 0PJ.

CONDITIONAL FULL PERMISSION: J Abdulkarim. Erection of two storey rear extension. Quarry House, Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Dewsbury, WF13 4BD.

REFUSED: T Sadiq. Raising of roof height and erection of extension to create second storey and erection of first floor rear extension. 21, Kertland Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PU.

CONDITIONAL FULL PERMISSION: J Scott. Demolition of existing garage and erection of two storey rear extension. 16, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EN.

CONDITIONAL FULL PERMISSION: Mr Bromley. Demolition of existing garage and outbuilding and erection of single storey extensions with associated external alterations (within a Conservation Area). 9, Combs Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0LB.

CONDITIONAL FULL PERMISSION: AEW UK REIT. External alterations to southern facade of Unit 2, Dewsbury Retail Park (retrospective). Dewsbury Retail Park, Railway Street, Dewsbury, WF12 8EQ.

CERTIFICATE OF LAWFUL OPERATIONS GRANTED: T Layton. Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey rear extension. 4, Lavender Court, Mirfield, WF14 0DZ.

DISCHARGE OF CONDITION(S) APPROVED: U Dadhiwala. Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4 (Noise Management Plan) and 5 (sound attenuation scheme) of previous permission 2023/90434 for change of use of ground floor of vacant public house (Sui Generis - drinking establishment) to community centre with a small prayer room (Class F1). Former Babes In the Wood, 1039 , Leeds Road, WoodKirk, Dewsbury, WF12 7HY.

REFUSED: Z Ahmed. Work to TPO(s) 03/84 in a Conservation Area. 4, Marlborough Gardens, Dewsbury, WF13 2LT.