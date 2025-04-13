Planning permission: Weekly list of applications decided by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Liversedge, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A weekly list of applications for planning permission decided by Kirklees Council the week ending April 6.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approved: I Liaqat: Erection of single storey front extension and external alterations following removal of existing dormer extension. 7, Hall Drive, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7AH.

Approved: Bailey Earnshaw Investments Ltd: Alterations to convert one unit into two units and change of use of unit 128 to use class EC(i) Estate Agency and Unit 126 to use class EC(iii). 126-128, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granted: Bailey Earnshaw Investments Ltd: Advertisement Consent for erection of three illuminated fascia signs. 126-128, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AB.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Approved: Premier Inn Hotels Ltd: Demolition of dormers and miniature clock tower, erection of first floor extension and alterations to existing hotel restaurant to form additional hotel bedrooms and other associated works. Premier Inn, Bradford South, Whitehall Road, Hunsworth, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HG.

Approved: A Markiewicz: Erection of single storey front extension. 69, Old Bank Road, Mirfield, WF14 0HX.

Approved: Mr and Mrs Johnson: Erection of single storey rear extension. 73, Burnley's Mill Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Removal/modification of condition: M Khalil: Variation condition 2 (demolition date) on previous permission 2024/90849 for demolition of part of unauthorised extension and modification of remaining barbers shop. Barbers Shop, 217 A, Huddersfield Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3SF.

Refused: M Sidat: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions and front and rear dormers. 185, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JJ.

Approved: M S Shaikh: Erection of extension and alterations. 16, Rectory View, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0NN.

Approved: Z Patel: Erection of extension and alterations. 5, York Grove, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0LQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approved: K Hasan: Erection of first floor extension, conversion of garage to habitable accommodation and associated alterations. 21, Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0NA.

Approved: M H Khan: Erection of extensions. 22, Frank Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JN.

Approved: Abov & Beyond Extra Care: Change of use from dwelling (use class C3) to residential care home (use class C2) and proposed ramp to main entrance. 41, Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9DZ.

Approved: A Patel: Addition of central feature on pitched roof. Woodleigh, Vicarage Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approved: Elite Transport: Discharge of details 3 (Operational Management Plan), 4 (intrusive investigations), 5 (intrusive investigations), 6 (Phase I Desk Study Report), 7 (Phase II Desk Study Report) on previous permission 2024/90346 for change of use to Class B2 for use as industrial transport yard, with associated office building, fencing including pedestrian and vehicular gates, widening of vehicular access, including re-surfacing of yard and access threshold, and new lighting to yard. Future House, Pheasant Drive, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LT.

Approved: AtkinsRealis: Discharge of details reserved by condition 5 (temporary access road) on previous permission 2024/90513 for construction of temporary access road to provide vehicle access to a temporary parking area for residents of Brooks Yard for the duration of the works to upgrade the adjacent Transpennine railway, along with removal of the temporary access road and reinstatement of the grassed area once railway works are completed. Fearnley Street/Fall Lane/Brooks Yard, Westtown, Dewsbury.

Refused: Brewster Bye Architects: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2020/91746 for erection of extra care development providing 80 apartments with associated communal facilities and landscaped gardens. Land off Kenmore Drive, Cleckheaton, BD19 3EJ.