A list of applications for planning permission decided by Kirklees Council the week ending March 16.

Pennine Canoe Club: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 7 (flood warning system and evacuation plans) and 8 (flood risk assessment and method statement concerning storage containers) of previous permission 2023/93783. Battyeford Playing Fields, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 0EE. APPROVED.

Station Apartments Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 11 (travel plan) on previous permission 2019/92962. Field House, 15 Wellington Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1BQ. APPROVED.

K Dews: Erection of ground floor infill extension. 8, Greenside Mount, Mirfield, WF14 0AY. APPROVED.

Kirklees Council, Regeneration: Installation of free standing mural(s) and 7 pictures artwork. Former market, Blanket Hall Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0HD. GRANTED.

N I Shariff: Erection of two storey rear extension with porch to front and side elevations. 6, Park Close, Batley, WF17 7JJ. APPROVED.

Mr and Mrs Newman: Certificate of lawfulness for retention of existing temporary dwelling approved under 2009/92587. Barley Fields Farm, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HA. GRANTED.

S Husetic: Erection of two storey side extension. 10, Welwyn Avenue, Carlinghow, Batley, WF17 8DU. APPROVED.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 5 (Arboricultural Method Statement) and 15 (bat/swift box) on previous permission 2023/91345. Dewsbury and District Hospital, Halifax Rd, Dewsbury, WF13 4HS. APPROVED.

T Sadiq: Erection of extensions to ground floor and first floor and roof extension to form a second storey. 19, Kertland Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PU. REFUSED.

M Saleem: Erection of two storey and single storey front extensions and first floor rear extension. 41, Ravens Crescent, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3QG. APPROVED.

M Shahzad: Erection of extensions and front dormer window. 62, Moorcroft Drive, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4DY. APPROVED.

K Gledhill: Erection of single storey front extension. 26, Hare Park Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8DQ. REFUSED.

J Oldroyd: Erection of front and rear extensions and alterations. 11b, Doctor Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8DP. APPROVED.

Mr and Mrs Lewis: Erection of single storey rear and side extension. 2, Sapphire Court, Batley, WF17 8EU. APPROVED.

S Greenwood: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 3 (Phase I Report), 4 (Phase II Report), 5 (Remediation Strategy) and 6 (Remediation) on previous permission 2024/91408. 145-147, Whitechapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HW. APPROVED.

Mr Rawlins: Demolition of existing clubhouse and erection of two apartments with associated external works. Battyeford Sporting Club, Back Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9QA. APPROVED.

Strata: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2021/93567. Land off Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DR. APPROVED.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 5, 6, 7 (drainage), 10 (construction environment management plan), 11 (Phase II site investigation), 15 (security), 16 (landscape) and 18 (EV charging) of previous permission 2023/92141. Dewsbury Bus Station, Aldams Road, Dewsbury, WF12 8AR. SPLIT DECISION.

Mandale Homes: Discharge of conditions 9 (CEMP), 16 (landscaping) and 20 (drainage) of previous outline permission 2020/93777. East of Mill Lane, and Heaton Grange, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6EN. APPROVED.

Robertson Construction: Discharge of condition 25 (PROW) of previous permission 2020/91746. Land off Kenmore Drive, Cleckheaton, BD19 3EJ. APPROVED.

Action Housing and Support: Change of use of training/learning centre and erection of an additional storey to form nine residential dwellings, a management office, communal space, landscaping and associated ancillary facilities. Manor House, Manor Street, Dewsbury, WF12 8ED. APPROVED.