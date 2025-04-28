Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to upgrade the clubhouse at a long-standing Mirfield sports club have been submitted to Kirklees Council.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application – received by the council on April 3 – relates to the Moorlands Cricket Club’s clubhouse at Mirfield Memorial Park on Huddersfield Road.

A document submitted alongside the application states the proposed upgrade would include a double-storey side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground floor of this extension would be used for a kitchen, bar/coffee station, and storage, while a changing room, shower and toilet would be created on the first floor.

An application to upgrade the facilities at Moorlands Cricket Club in Mirfield have been submitted to Kirklees Council. Photo: Google

A single-storey front/rear extension is also proposed, as well as a first-floor balcony and additional changing rooms.

The document added that the proposals would offer “enhanced” views over the surrounding field and park, as well as a “larger, more accessible clubhouse area” which would provide “ample space for social interaction, club events and community functions.”

It also stated that “irregularly positioned columns and tapered walls” in the current clubhouse restricts what the space can be used for, and that the proposed open-plan layout would maximise “usable space”, adding that the upgrade would “transform” the building into a “modern, inclusive and community-focused venue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application states that the club, which was formed in 1884, has two existing part-time employees, and that four part-time employees are proposed.

An existing double-storey extension was constructed at the clubhouse in 1996.

A public consultation period, which commenced on April 14, will end on May 5.

The application can be viewed in full on the Kirklees Council planning portal by quoting the application number: 2025/62/90956/E