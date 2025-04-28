Planning permission: Plans to upgrade clubhouse of longstanding Mirfield sports club submitted to Kirklees Council
The application – received by the council on April 3 – relates to the Moorlands Cricket Club’s clubhouse at Mirfield Memorial Park on Huddersfield Road.
A document submitted alongside the application states the proposed upgrade would include a double-storey side extension.
The ground floor of this extension would be used for a kitchen, bar/coffee station, and storage, while a changing room, shower and toilet would be created on the first floor.
A single-storey front/rear extension is also proposed, as well as a first-floor balcony and additional changing rooms.
The document added that the proposals would offer “enhanced” views over the surrounding field and park, as well as a “larger, more accessible clubhouse area” which would provide “ample space for social interaction, club events and community functions.”
It also stated that “irregularly positioned columns and tapered walls” in the current clubhouse restricts what the space can be used for, and that the proposed open-plan layout would maximise “usable space”, adding that the upgrade would “transform” the building into a “modern, inclusive and community-focused venue.”
The application states that the club, which was formed in 1884, has two existing part-time employees, and that four part-time employees are proposed.
An existing double-storey extension was constructed at the clubhouse in 1996.
A public consultation period, which commenced on April 14, will end on May 5.
The application can be viewed in full on the Kirklees Council planning portal by quoting the application number: 2025/62/90956/E
