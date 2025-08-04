Planning permission: Latest applications received or updated by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Liversedge, Heckmondwike and Mirfield
Mr Hill: Erection of outbuilding to create dwelling forming annex accommodation. 74, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JQ.
Mr and Mrs McHale: Demolition of existing porch and erection of two-storey side and rear extensions with dormers, single-storey outbuilding and associated alterations (within a conservation area). 68, Lower Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HZ.
C/o agent: Dead or Dangerous tree(s). Burial Ground at Grid Reference 421010 425261, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.
J Brook: Work to TPO(s) 29/80. 5, The Crescent, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8BX.
J Howarth: Demolition of single-storey outbuilding and erection of two-storey side extension. 22, Nunroyd, Heckmondwike, WF16 9HB.
A Shiraz: Prior approval for enlargement of dwellinghouse by erection of additional storey. 44, Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4DD.
Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 10 (waiting shelter) on previous permission 2022/91212 for Listed building consent for works including platform extensions and re-surfacing, extended canopies to both platforms and screening to rear wall of Platform 2, new waiting shelter on Platform 2, strengthening of footbridge and full enclosure to Leeds-side elevation, alterations to disused subway, provision of overhead electric catenary throughout the station, new lighting and public address system (within a conservation area). Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury, WF13 1HF.
Dream Therapy Beds Ltd: Alterations to former public house and flat to form eight flats. Butchers Arms, Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Dewsbury, WF13 4AZ.
S Khan: Erection of single-storey front and single- and two-storey rear extensions and rear dormer. 13, Gardens Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HQ.
S A Massoud: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey side extension. 24, Torridon Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7NX.
S&M Properties Yorkshire Ltd: Erection of front dormers (retrospective). 4, Denby View, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0ER.
Z Patel: Erection of single storey rear extension and associated alterations. 5, York Grove, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0LQ.
C George: Work to tree(s) in a conservation area. 24, Linefield Road, Batley, WF17 0ES.
Mrs Smith: Work to TPO(s) 34/95. Ashlea, Little Taylor Hall Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0DH.
