The following applications were decided by Kirklees Council the week ending September 28.

Approved

V Hall: Work to TPO(s) 22/95. 34A, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8HU.

N Woodley: Work to trees within a conservation area. 2, Moorlands Avenue, Dewsbury, WF13 2JZ.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by the council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

SNA Investments Ltd: Change of use of vacant textile chamber former office (Egi use) to form cafe and restaurant on ground floor, one residential apartment (C3 use) on first floor, erection of single-storey side extension, installation of raised outdoor seating area and internal alterations (within a conservation area). Textile Chambers, Hick Lane, Batley, WF17 5HW

Cash Access UK Ltd: Installation of rear external condenser and louvers, internal and external alterations. 77, Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5EF.

S Akhtar: Erection of warehouse (B2/B8). Land at Union Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0HL.

J Winter: Erection of two-storey side extension with front porch. 18, Haworth Close, Mirfield, WF14 9DW.

A Thackray: Demolition of existing garage and erection of new detached garage. Kirklees Cottage, Leeds Road, Mirfield, WF14 0BZ.

A Rafique: Erection of two-storey side extension and associated alterations. 11, Kinnaird Close, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HL.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 3 (concrete colour) and 4 (cleaning details) on previous permission 2025/90117 for listed building consent for replacement of existing bridge deck with a steel and reinforced concrete deck, replacement of existing parapet and repair work to the wingwalls. Bridge (MDL1/24), Jack Lane, Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of condition 5 (code of construction practice) of the Deemed Planning Permission granted by the Department for Transport in relation to The Network Rail Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury) Improvements Order 2022, Stage 5 of the development. Railway line and associated land between Huddersfield and Westtown (Dewsbury), within the Order Limits of The Network Rail (Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury), Improvements Order 2022.

Z Patel: Erection of single-storey rear extension and associated alterations. 5, York Grove, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0LQ.

Mr and Mrs McHale: Demolition of existing porch and erection of two-storey side and rear extensions with dormers, single-storey outbuilding and associated alterations (within a conservation area). 68, Lower Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HZ.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 10 (waiting shelter) on previous permission 2022/91212 for listed building consent for works including platform extensions and re-surfacing, extended canopies to both platforms and screening to rear wall of Platform 2, new waiting shelter on Platform 2, strengthening of footbridge and full enclosure to Leeds-side elevation, alterations to disused subway, provision of overhead electric catenary throughout the station, new lighting and public address system (within a conservation area). Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury, WF13 1HF.

Split decision:

Hall Road Eccleshill Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 3 (coal investigation), 5 (Phase II report), 6 (Remediation Strategy) and 7 (remediation implementation and unexpected contamination) of previous permission 2024/91760 for erection of 19 dwelling houses with associated car parking, landscaping and boundary treatment and other associated works. Land adjacent Healey Junior Infants and Nursery School, Healey lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 8BN.