The following planning applications were decided by Kirklees Council the week ending August 3.

Refused:

S A Massoud: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 24, Torridon Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7NX.

A Hussain: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 43, Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ES.

M Abrar: Erection of two-storey rear and single-storey front extension. 62, Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3EZ.

A Bennett: Prior notification for erection of agricultural building. Croft Farm, Clough Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8AD.

G Teale: Erection of two-storey side extension and rear, front/side dormers. 11B, Kingsway, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LH.

Approved:

S Aasim: Alterations to basement to form one flat, removal of garage to form parking space (within a conservation area). 41, Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6NJ.

A Shaw: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2025/90065 for installation of air source heat pump and roof fitted PV solar panels. 6, Summers Drive, Mirfield, WF14 0DY.

J Sinclair: Erection of front porch with roof lift to form rear dormer and associated alterations. 17, Shillbank Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0QA.

Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Yorkshire and the Humber: Variation of conditions 2 (plans) and 10 (arboricultural method statement) on previous permission 2023/93737 for erection of single-storey modular building and band store with associated external alterations following demolition of two existing single-storey modular buildings. Mirfield Air Cadet Centre, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9DQ.

Mr and Mrs D Green: Demolition of domestic storage buildings, erection of single-storey side extension with PV panels on the roof, first floor side extension and alterations to ground floor and existing roof (within a conservation area). Broadyards Cottage, 289, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JP.

Couzens: Erection of single-storey rear and side extension. 24, Pollard Avenue, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PP.

Gorji: Work to TPO(s) 06/22. West House, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AU.

A Townsend: Work to tree(s) in a conservation area. 5, Grove Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JT.

Z Nadeem: Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement garage and erection of front and rear dormers. 16, White Lee Side, Heckmondwike, WF16 9PD.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust: Discharge of details reserved by condition 4 (landscape) on previous permission 2023/91345 for erection of single-storey building with roof top plant area to provide outpatient theatres, treatment rooms and consultant rooms with link to Boothroyd building, including demolition and remodelling of existing ramp and associated landscaping and drainage. Dewsbury and District Hospital, Halifax Rd, Dewsbury, WF13 4HS.

The Dewsbury Arcade Group: Installation of 22 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels (Listed building within a conservation area). The Arcade, Dewsbury, WF13 1AB.

Thornhill Mining Memorial Group: Erection of memorial mining wheel with plaque (within a conservation area). Rectory Park, Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Split decision:

Quarters Construction Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 8 (remediation strategy) and 9 (validation report) on previous permission 2024/91443 for variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2022/91550 for change of use and alterations to convert redundant building from commercial to residential use to form three apartments with associated external works and parking. The Old Tannery, 224, Spen Lane, Gomersal, BD19 4PJ.

S Patel: Work to TPO(s) 20/17. 46, Crowlees Road, Mirfield, WF14 9JE.