The latest planning applications awaiting decisions by Kirklees Council.

Foxhall Environmental Services Ltd: Redevelopment of site to include erection of three light industrial units, prefabricated offices and waste transfer station shed and open storage. Foxhall Environmental Services Ltd, Owler Lane, Birstall, WF17 9BW.

M Downs: Installation of access platform lift. 24, Ebor Gardens, Mirfield, WF14 9BU.

D Murgatroyd: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 7, Shillbank Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0QA.

A weekly list of planning applications to be decided by the council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

R Ahmed: Raise roof ridge and erection of side dormers. 9, St Mary's Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AP.

K Karolia: Erection of single-storey rear extension, rear dormer, first floor balcony on front. 2, Hollybank Avenue, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0AQ.

T Kazi: Change of use and alterations to convert former bank to restaurant and fragrance store (retaining Class E) with separate entrances, installation of new kitchen canopy and ventilation ducting to roof with cowl. Halifax, 84, Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5DS.

Y Abed: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 11, Lower North Street, Batley, WF17 7PH.

A Hussain: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 2, Bridle Street, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6LU.

W Akhtar: Advertisement consent for erection of two sided LED screen. Calder Vale Mills, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3JL.

S A Massoud: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 24, Torridon Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7NX.

Mr and Mrs G Stewart: Prior notification for change of use of agricultural building to one dwelling. Headlands, Falhouse Lane, Whitley, Dewsbury, WF12 0NJ.

Mr Hillas: Demolition of existing garage and erection of single-storey dwelling with front and rear dormers. Adjacent, 16a, Town Gate, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6ET.