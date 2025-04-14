Planning permission: Cleckheaton town centre commercial property could become nine flats if Kirklees Council approves plans

By Catherine Gannon
Published 14th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A commercial property in Cleckheaton town centre could become nine self-contained flats if Kirklees Council approves plans.

An application for the “prior notification for change of use from commercial/business/service to form eight additional dwellings” was received by the council on March 26, and relates to the property which covers 37 Bradford Road as well as 2 and 4 King Street.

The conversion would involve changing the access to an existing flat, located on the first floor, and creating an additional eight flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ground floor would have a total of five flats, and the first floor would have four.

A commercial property in Cleckheaton town centre could be converted into nine self-contained flats if Kirklees Council approves plans. Photo: GoogleA commercial property in Cleckheaton town centre could be converted into nine self-contained flats if Kirklees Council approves plans. Photo: Google
A commercial property in Cleckheaton town centre could be converted into nine self-contained flats if Kirklees Council approves plans. Photo: Google

The building has been used as a hairdressing salon and a furniture shop, and is located in proximity to The Commercial pub.

A public consultation on the proposal opened on April 3 and will close on April 23.

More information about the application can be found on the council’s planning portal.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Kirklees CouncilPlanning permissionCleckheatonKing Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice