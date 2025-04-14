Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A commercial property in Cleckheaton town centre could become nine self-contained flats if Kirklees Council approves plans.

An application for the “prior notification for change of use from commercial/business/service to form eight additional dwellings” was received by the council on March 26, and relates to the property which covers 37 Bradford Road as well as 2 and 4 King Street.

The conversion would involve changing the access to an existing flat, located on the first floor, and creating an additional eight flats.

The ground floor would have a total of five flats, and the first floor would have four.

A commercial property in Cleckheaton town centre could be converted into nine self-contained flats if Kirklees Council approves plans. Photo: Google

The building has been used as a hairdressing salon and a furniture shop, and is located in proximity to The Commercial pub.

A public consultation on the proposal opened on April 3 and will close on April 23.

More information about the application can be found on the council’s planning portal.

