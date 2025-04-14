Planning permission: Cleckheaton town centre commercial property could become nine flats if Kirklees Council approves plans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An application for the “prior notification for change of use from commercial/business/service to form eight additional dwellings” was received by the council on March 26, and relates to the property which covers 37 Bradford Road as well as 2 and 4 King Street.
The conversion would involve changing the access to an existing flat, located on the first floor, and creating an additional eight flats.
The ground floor would have a total of five flats, and the first floor would have four.
The building has been used as a hairdressing salon and a furniture shop, and is located in proximity to The Commercial pub.
A public consultation on the proposal opened on April 3 and will close on April 23.
More information about the application can be found on the council’s planning portal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.