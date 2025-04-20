Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirklees Council has approved a bid to turn the former Batley WMC site into a hand car wash.

The council granted the application for the erection of a hand car wash on the site of the former Batley WMC – which was demolished in 2016 – conditional full permission on April 7.

The application, which related to land at 5, Wellington Street, said it would provide four full-time and four part-time jobs, and proposed the creation of seven parking spaces.

It also proposed the opening hours of 8am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

A bid to turn the plot of land at 5, Wellington Street in Batley into a hand car wash has been approved by the council. Photo: Google

Officers initially had concerns over the original designs for the building, which proposed a “porta-cabin style structure with a flat roof.”

This design was later amended to “a stone, pitched roofed structure to be more in keeping with the existing buildings in the conservation area.”

During a public consultation which ran from July 15 to August 19, 2024, 18 comments in support of the application were submitted, which cited a number of reasons including the creation of jobs and giving the vacant land a use.

The application also received six objections, which cited concerns including highway issues and that the development had started prior to a decision on the application being made.

Batley WMC, pictured here in 2008, was demolished in 2016. Photo: Google

The council officer’s decision document stated that the permission would not allow for works which were “not in accordance with the approved plans and information.”

The document noted that Coun Aziz Daji (Batley East) had also raised concerns about the development commencing before the application’s outcome had been decided.

It added that Coun Adam Zaman (Batley East) supported the scheme.

Prior to the decision being made, the council’s Conservation and Design team had raised concerns that the proposal would not “enhance the character or appearance of the conservation area as a long-term solution.”

The decision document said: “Officers have considered these comments. The proposed development is for a permanent use of the site.

"Whilst another use or structure on the site could potentially be more in keeping with the historic setting, this is the first planning application for this site since the demolition of the pub in 2016 and officers consider any use of the site would enhance the conservation area in comparison to a vacant site.”