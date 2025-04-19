Planning permission: Bid to turn former Batley pub into residential property approved by Kirklees Council

By Catherine Gannon
Published 19th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An planning application to turn a former pub in Batley into a residential property has been approved by Kirklees Council.

The application, which related to the now vacant Rose of York pub, sought permission for the “internal alterations to convert public house to one dwelling.”

The application stated the property, at 466 Bradford Road, ceased being used as a pub in 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application was received by the council on January 7, 2025, and was granted conditional full permission by the council on April 8.

Kirklees Council has approved an application to convert the former Rose of York pub in Batley into a residential property. Photo: GoogleKirklees Council has approved an application to convert the former Rose of York pub in Batley into a residential property. Photo: Google
Kirklees Council has approved an application to convert the former Rose of York pub in Batley into a residential property. Photo: Google

In the officer’s decision document, the property is described as being made of “natural stone” with a “dual-pitched roof finished in slate.”

In the document’s conclusion, it said: “Given the acceptable design and lack of harm in terms of visual and residential amenity, the proposed development is considered acceptable.”

More information about the application can be found on the Kirklees Council planning portal by quoting the application number: 2025/62/90019/E

Related topics:Planning permissionBatleyYork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice