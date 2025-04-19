Planning permission: Bid to turn former Batley pub into residential property approved by Kirklees Council
The application, which related to the now vacant Rose of York pub, sought permission for the “internal alterations to convert public house to one dwelling.”
The application stated the property, at 466 Bradford Road, ceased being used as a pub in 2024.
The application was received by the council on January 7, 2025, and was granted conditional full permission by the council on April 8.
In the officer’s decision document, the property is described as being made of “natural stone” with a “dual-pitched roof finished in slate.”
In the document’s conclusion, it said: “Given the acceptable design and lack of harm in terms of visual and residential amenity, the proposed development is considered acceptable.”
More information about the application can be found on the Kirklees Council planning portal by quoting the application number: 2025/62/90019/E
