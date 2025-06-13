Planning permission: Bid to install mining memorial in village near Dewsbury submitted to Kirklees Council
The application – to install a memorial mining wheel with a plaque in Thornhill’s Rectory Park – was submitted by the Thornhill Mining Memorial Group and was received by the council on May 19.
In a heritage assessment submitted alongside the application, the applicant said the memorial would attract more visitors to the park and give them “a place to remember and reflect on lives lost due to mining accidents in Thornhill.”
The statement said the wheel would be located 13 meters from the Frank Lane/Church Lane/Hostingley Lane junction, and that the area has a pathway which would allow visitors easy access to view the wheel.
Submitted designs show the proposed mining wheel would be installed off Church Lane, west of the play area. Designs suggest it would be red with a brick base.
A public consultation started on June 5 and will run until July 8.
