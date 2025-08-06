A planning application to install a memorial mining wheel in Dewsbury has been approved by Kirklees Council.

Planning permission: Bid to install memorial mining wheel in Dewsbury approved by Kirklees Council
The application, submitted by the Thornhill Mining Memorial Group, sought to install a memorial mining wheel with a plaque in Rectory Park, off Church Lane, to commemorate people who lost their lives because of mining accidents in Thornhill.
The plans said the wheel will be red, with a brick plinth and gold plaque.
The wheel will stand at over 2m high, with a width of approximately 3.65m and a depth of 1.82m.
A public consultation ran from June 5 to July 8, prompting one objection and five comments in support of the proposal.
The council approved planning permission on July 31 after receiving the application on May 19.
An application for the mining wheel was first submitted by the group in 2020, and again in 2024. Both previous applications received conditional full permission.
