Planning permission: Bid to convert former Dewsbury pub into flats submitted to Kirklees Council
The application, to convert the former Butcher’s Arms on Halifax Road into eight flats, was submitted by Dream Therapy Beds Ltd.
The application, which describes the proposed housing type as “bedsit studio”, said the property ceased operating as a pub in June 2024.
Drawings submitted alongside the application show the two-storey building’s existing layout to comprise a bar, lounge, kitchen and toilets on the ground floor, and a store room, bar, lounge, toilets and manager’s flat on the first floor.
Drawings of the proposals suggest creating four flats on the ground floor and four flats on the first floor.
A public consultation period opened on July 28, and will end on August 18.
The application was received by the council on July 14, and has an initial target date of September 22.
