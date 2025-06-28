Planning permission: Bid for two-storey extension at Ravensthorpe Community Centre submitted to Kirklees Council
The proposals, which were received by the council on June 11, are seeking permission for a two-storey rear extension to the building, which is located on Garden Street.
A design and access statement submitted alongside the application says the extension would be used as a nursery and larger training room, by extending the building approximately 2.8m to the rear of the existing side addition.
The statement said: “Overall the new addition will be modest in scale when viewed against the existing building and will mainly be hidden from view to the rear.”
The centre is used for a range of purposes, such as office space, meeting rooms, training rooms and a nursery.
The application states one of the 21 existing parking spaces would be lost as a result of the proposed extension.
A public consultation period opened on June 16 and will end on July 14.
