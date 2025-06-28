Planning permission: Bid for two-storey extension at Ravensthorpe Community Centre submitted to Kirklees Council

By Catherine Gannon
Published 28th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Plans to extend Ravensthorpe Community Centre have been submitted to Kirklees Council.

The proposals, which were received by the council on June 11, are seeking permission for a two-storey rear extension to the building, which is located on Garden Street.

A design and access statement submitted alongside the application says the extension would be used as a nursery and larger training room, by extending the building approximately 2.8m to the rear of the existing side addition.

The statement said: “Overall the new addition will be modest in scale when viewed against the existing building and will mainly be hidden from view to the rear.”

An application to extend Ravensthorpe Community Centre has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

The centre is used for a range of purposes, such as office space, meeting rooms, training rooms and a nursery.

The application states one of the 21 existing parking spaces would be lost as a result of the proposed extension.

A public consultation period opened on June 16 and will end on July 14.

