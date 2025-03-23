Planning: Mirfield's former Battyeford Sporting Centre clubhouse to be converted into apartments following approval by Kirklees Council
Kirklees Council granted conditional full permission to a planning application to demolish the existing clubhouse at the former Battyeford Sporting Club on Back Lane and erect two apartments.
The proposals involve creating a detached, three-and-a-half-storey property with two apartments – each with two bedrooms.
The plans include outdoor space, off-street private parking, and removing the remaining structure to allow for the works.
One representation was received during a public consultation which ran between January and February this year.
It objected to the proposal because of concerns regarding a loss of view, impact on visual amenity, and highway safety.
The officer’s decision document, however, said that these concerns either would “not constitute a material planning consideration” or that the proposal would not cause “detrimental harm with regard to visual amenity” nor “detrimental harm to the safe and efficient operation of the highway network.”
Planning permission had been sought for the property in 2003 for an outline application for the erection of a three-storey dwelling, for which conditional outline permission was granted.
Permission was again sought in 2010 for the “erection of three residential apartments and demolition of existing sports club”, which was granted conditional full permission.
An application was also submitted in 2020 for the “demolition of clubhouse and erection of detached dwelling with associated external works”, which was also given conditional full permission.
According to the application, the property was last used as a sports clubhouse in 2010.
